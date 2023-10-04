Nelson Lebo, co-founder of the Eco School.

The next Tea and Topics talk with Nelson Lebo, a leader in New Zealand’s permaculture movement and co-founder of the Eco School, will be held at Gonville Library.

Nelson Lebo has been working in the areas of energy efficiency, home design, and retrofit/renovation for over a decade. He has consulted with over 2000 households and is regularly contacted by New Zealand media to comment on issues of housing and sustainability.

After working in Palmerston North as an eco design adviser – recognised as New Zealand’s expert in eco-home design and renovation - he is now providing free home energy advice in Whanganui through two non-profit programmes.

Nelson will speak on the key aspects of creating a warm, dry, and energy-efficient home.

Topics include the right amounts of insulation: high-performance windows’ moisture management, the best window treatments, dealing with damp sections, and getting the most from heaters.

Tea and Topics will have its usual format, with a hot drink and a biscuit being served between 10am and 10.30am. The presentation will start at 10.30am and there will be ample opportunity afterwards to ask questions or share stories.

■ Tea and Topics, Thursday, October 12, 10am-12 noon at the Gonville Library, 44 Abbot St, Whanganui







