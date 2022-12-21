Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

‘The fight is still on’: Whanganui District Council doubles down on opposition to Government reforms

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
There were mixed opinions amongst councillors about how they should oppose the central government reforms. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe says he wants to find any way he can to oppose the Three Waters reform in its current form, and told councillors “the fight is still on”.

A majority of councillors

