I was working alongside a PhD student back in those days, and you have to sort of jump on them with your hands.

It’s a scary task, and you have to overcome that fear that it’s going to bite you – you have to be quick.

So, I was walking through the bush alone trying to find a tuatara to catch and I came across a male. We didn’t want males, but I thought if I could try catching it, I would get some good practice.

In the moment when I made the decision to catch it, we were looking at each other and it started running at me. I think it wanted to bite my toes.

It was as if it knew I was going to make that decision to catch it and it was like, “Nah.”

What is your go-to coffee shop order?

I’m absolutely a green tea person. Green tea – this sounds a bit silly – but with a splash of almond milk. It’s great. You should try it.

What is your ideal Sunday?

Of course, it would start with a cup of green tea, probably a cold plunge, followed by maybe a yoga session or a morning rave – I like going for a dance outside.

Then I love walking around our garden and picking flowers. I know I sound like a grandma, but it’s true.

I love going to cafes, sitting down with a cuppa and writing or drawing.

Definitely also [involves] my partner, who is the sweetest human on the planet, so I’d want to spend some time with him.

I’d also go for a swim if I had time. I do like to jump in at Castlecliff, battling through the waves and getting a good noseful of salt water.

What is your favourite New Zealand native animal?

I love the eels, either short-fin or long-finned eels. Or I absolutely love the kākāpō – the crazy mannerisms and unique features.

I mean, it’s a flightless parrot, and that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world.

What has been the proudest moment in your career?

I think it’s this one, being a sanctuary manager. And if I had to go back, I don’t know if I’d call it a proud moment, but I’m just very grateful for having been able to work alongside really good scientists and researchers, and learning so much from various people with great ethics around research. That has made a real impact on me.

I also like working alongside people who do completely different things to me – it has [resulted in] a wealth of growth. Problem-solving is much easier when you have dipped your toe into various other subjects, such as engineering or design.

What would your perfect meal be?

I would go for a forest setting, but a clearing so I could see the stars. I’d make a campfire, and I just love cooking sausages over the fire. Just cooking over the fire, that’s my dream meal – and hopefully somebody made a side salad.

What is your advice to people wanting to be more environmentally friendly?

I would advise people to look into effective altruism. It is the idea of making the greatest impact.

You could do recycling, and it may make however much impact if we quantify it. Or, you could donate money to a charity that’s inventing new ways of dealing with issues, and it may make a greater impact.

It’s this idea that the impact is important. It’s not just about doing something, but doing something impactful.

Effective altruism allows for opportunities to support organisations or individuals who are [creating] really effective change.

It’s making a bigger impact with what you have. It may be just 15 minutes of your time, it may not be any money, but you can look into making the greatest impact you can.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.