Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

The Chronicle Q&A: Reggae musician Marcel Martin

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Marcel Martin of Whanganui reggae band Come On Up.

Marcel Martin of Whanganui reggae band Come On Up.

Marcel Martin is a founding member of and saxophonist for Whanganui reggae band Come On Up.

What has the band been up to and what’s coming next?

A lot has been happening lately. We released

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle