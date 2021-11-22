Whanganui has dropped two positions in the race to 90 per cent vaccination. Photo / NZME

Whanganui has dropped two spots in the race to 90 per cent full vaccination against Covid-19, according to the latest Ministry of Health data.

Whanganui is now sitting at 50th place (out of 66), with 75.9 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The Whanganui district is now at its lowest position since NZME's Top Towns campaign began, dropping from 34th position at the start of the campaign in October.

The district is also some distance from the 90 per cent first-dose mark. Currently, 84.9 per cent of the district's residents have had at least one dose.

A total of 10,638 doses still need to be delivered for the district to hit 90 per cent.

Also dropping was the Rangitīkei district, now at 42nd position - a drop of three spots since last week's Top Towns update.

‌

The district has 77.8 per cent of its residents fully vaccinated, while an additional 8.6 per cent have had one dose. A total of 13.6 per cent of the district remains unjabbed.

But rising up the ranks this week was the South Taranaki district, now ahead of Whanganui at 48th position - a rise of four positions.

The district now has 76.1 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, while 10.7 per cent have had a single dose.

The Ruapehu district continues to struggle, remaining at 63rd position - the third-worst-performing district in the country.

The district has just 69.1 per cent of its population fully protected, while 10.9 per cent of the population has had at least one dose.

Twenty per cent of the district's population have yet to receive a single dose of the vaccine.