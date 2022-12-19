Thanks to all for another great year at Whanganui Midweek

As parking becomes more and more difficult and the roads are clogged with shoppers, as kapok fills the humid air, as the skies turn blueish and the rain gets warmer... we know the year is drawing to a close.

This is the last Midweek issue for 2022, and there are acknowledgements to make and things to be said.

Firstly, thanks to all who have contributed to the editorial side of the paper. They are, in no particular order: John B Phillips, Dave Scoullar, Shirley-Joy Barrow, Ken Chernoff, Gareth Carter, The Conservation Comment team, Steph Brunt, Christopher Cape, Angela Hewson, The Sport Whanganui Team, Jared Smith, Quinn Mailman, Carla Donson, Nadine Rayner, Lin Ferguson, Karen Hughes, Andy McGechan, Penny Robinson, Stewart Gray, Joan Rosier-Jones, Helen Craig, the Whanganui District Council comms team and others who have let Midweek tell the news.

Thanks also to Ilona Hanne and Alyssa Smith, who managed the paper while I took the odd break.

To all the galleries that send me updates and allow me to talk about their exhibitions, and all the organisations that make sure their Happenings entries are up to date — ta.

Thanks to the Chronicle sales team and important support people: Gené Toyne, David Shaw, Karen Craig, Jess Jensen, Heather McPhail, Bill Charnock, Sophie Read, Elyana Gifford and Lucy Brickley.

Other people help get the Midweek to print and online, so I would like to thank Colleen Thorpe and her team of sub-editors and all those who tidy up my copy and make the paper look pretty.

The biggest thanks has to go to the people who allowed Midweek to tell their stories. Whanganui is populated with talented, clever and colourful people. We have told the stories of some while acknowledging that there are many more people to talk to and more stories to tell. From a personal perspective, it has been a pleasure to meet those who help make this place what it is. I look forward to many more such meetings.

The next Whanganui Midweek will be published on January 11, 2023.

To all readers, advertisers, and even those who refuse to read the Midweek or demand that delivery be stopped at their place, have a very happy Christmas and a promising start to the new year. If you are taking a break from work, or whatever it is you do, and are moving around the country, I wish you safe travels and a safe return home.