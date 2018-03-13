Whanganui businesses wanting to improve their customer service can take advantage of a free training programme.
Tertiary education provider Training For You is providing the programme as part of a government-funded workplace training initiative, particularly targeting staff who may have customer service as only a small part of their role. Participants in the first course recently graduated.
Tutor Diane Paterson said Training For You worked with employers to tailor programmes to meet workplace needs.
"We incorporate the employer's workplace documents, processes and tasks so that participants can directly apply the skills they develop," she said.
The training includes, amongst other topics, effective listening skills, assertive communication and handling difficult customers. The programme is held in weekly two-hour sessions.