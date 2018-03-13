Graduates of the first course said they had learned new skills and confidence.

Renee Martin, of Parkwood Doors, attended the programme to address the challenges she faced in dealing with customers over the phone.

"Before I did this course I felt very scared to answer the phone because I wouldn't know how to answer [the caller's] questions. Now, I have full confidence in answering the phone."

Richard Tidbury, of Pirtek, was initially unsure how the programme would benefit him.

"There are certainly things I've learned on this course that have added to my current skills and experience - such as self-awareness, using empathy and the importance of responding instead of reacting."

Appliance Repair Care managing director Njela Turia said the positive impact had immediate results for her business.

"Following completion of the training, I've had some great feedback from our staff member Bruce Peterson and I've even had customers call up to rave about Bruce and request that only he visits their house. So it's a 'win' for us."

• Inquiries about the customer service training programme can be made to dianep@trainingforyou.co.nz or by phone on 349 0047.