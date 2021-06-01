Tenor returns as trustee of Opera School

Opera School tenor Jack Bourke back in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Jack Bourke is home in New Zealand after 10 years living in the Caribbean on the island of St Lucia where he was chief executive of the global communications company Digicel for 10 years.

The Tongan New Zealand-born tenor, an alumnus of the New Zealand Opera School, has been recently appointed as a trustee of the school where his online expertise means he will be focusing on ensuring the school has a strong digital presence globally.

Jack had paid the school a flying visit in January this year where he talked to his old friend and mentor school chairman Donald Trott and emphasised the need to "get the school on a solid global digital platform".

"We need to digitize the school to increase awareness and education globally…to tell the world about the school's alumni…about their extraordinary talent and prowess in opera companies around the world…there is so much to be proud of and we need to capitalize on it," he says.

Returning home in April permanently to be with his sick mum had been a huge blessing, he says.

"I realized how deeply I had missed New Zealand and how wonderful it is not to be prisoners here, unlike the rest of the world where it's all about masks and the terrible scourge of Covid19."

He has even started singing lessons again.

"My voice needed work and how I would love to sing on stage again."

From a musical family where, like most Pasifika families their music had its roots in the church.

"I was playing the organ at our church from the age of 9," he laughs. "My father ensured I played every Sunday and I would never have dared to miss a mass."

With music locked in from a young age, Jack says his father told him music was a blessing and to never forget it.

"I haven't and I know how he right he is."

Throughout his "corporate" years Jack has sung at many large corporate, fundraising events throughout the world where he was frequently asked if he was South African or American.

"No one guessed New Zealand. When they knew I was a Kiwi they immediately thought I was Maori…but no I am a proud Tongan like my famous late, incredible Kiwi brother Jonah Lomu."

Jack is adamant that as the new trustee of the opera school his mission is to digitise and capitalise on the school giving it a much needed global profile.

"Kiwis living abroad want to see us, want to know where former alumini are singing in the world…I know because I was one and all news from home was precious."

But most importantly, it's for all opera lovers worldwide to have access to all opera and to always respect the tradition and the intentions of the music and the composer.

"I will be working hard to ensure we have a strong global digital profile. We have a superb opera school, we have wonderful New Zealand singers and the world needs to know."