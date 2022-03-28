Ruby McIntyre defeated Rachel Cronin in the final of the Whanganui Tennis Club Women's A-Grade Championships. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui High School student Ruby McIntyre upstaged the veterans in the Whanganui Tennis Club Women's A-Grade Championships last weekend.

The Year 10 student took out the final with a super tie-breaker in her 6-3, 6-7 (10-8) win against Rachel Cronin.

McIntyre progressed to the finals with wins over Deb Munro, Jodie Munn and Dale Turner.

She has had a busy tennis season, competing in 50 singles matches in competitions throughout the North Island. Her record this season is 39 singles wins and 28 doubles wins.

This weekend, McIntyre leads the Whanganui Tennis Club team against Whanganui Collegiate School, Feilding High School and Paraparaumu in the CD Youth Tournament, followed up with the club doubles finals the following weekend.

The A-Grade Men's finals are up next this weekend, with Tim McKenzie looking to defend his title.

Year 9 student Presteej Kiriona-Hinga (High School) is the favourite for the women's title and Collegiate players George Blundell, Toby Craig and Paul Saengpakdee are strong contenders for the B-Grade men's crown.