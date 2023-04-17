Terry Sarten and the rest of the Urban Angels are playing at Space Studio and Gallery on Friday, April 28.

OPINION

I have a theory that the secret ingredient that powers Whanganui’s creative/arts community is the awa. There is something in the water that makes this a wonderful place to imagine and create across the diverse and various forms. Whether that is music, visual arts, fashion, developing spaces/environments in which art can flourish, these all combine into a dynamic community network that is collaborative and willing to share knowledge and experience.

This is a valuable asset. I am not sure we always recognise how precious this is. Visitors from other places notice and comment on it, saying they do not have such strong networks in their home towns. We have artists who are known and sell their work in international markets. We have some world-class work that is produced by Whanganui-based artists but I feel that at times we underestimate our own home-grown talent — that somehow, if it comes from here it must not be as good as what is seen overseas or in our bigger cities. I have not done the maths but we must have as many, if not more, art galleries than many places twice our size.

We are also privileged to be able to access local and visiting musicians and hear their work. I have been singer/songwriter/musician and performed in many venues, abroad and in NZ and am always learning from others. I have the good fortune to be working with some great local musicians whose skill makes my songs shine. They are John Scudder on double bass, Chester Nevil on drums and the multi-talented Liz Anderson playing violin. Together we are the Urban Angels. They will be on stage with me at Space Studio and Gallery on Friday, April 28, at 7pm. They are local musical gems and are a pleasure to work with. They know how to make a rhythm dance, a melody sing, and follow the lyrical path through verse, chorus, across the bridge and out to the final note.

— Terry Sarten (aka Tel) is a musician, writer and social worker. https://www.terrysarten.co.nz. Feedback welcome: tgs@inspire.net.nz



