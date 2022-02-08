A local bird rescue is disgusted after finding a red-billed gull badly damaged from a blow dart.
Bird Rescue Whanganui Manawatu's Dawne Morton said she was contacted last evening from a member of the publicwho was walking along the Whanganui River when they saw something protruding from the gull's eye.
The following morning, volunteer Tamsyn lead a rescue mission to find the bird and get the help it needed.
There was no sign of the bird for a few hours when they spotted a bird with a gooey eye on one of the pylons near the river.
A crew member of the Waimarie river boat had actually removed the blow dart earlier in the day.
Whilst the dart was removed, it had left the area around the eye badly infected.
She said it was a bit of an ordeal capturing the bird and calming it down, but they eventually got there.
There were a number of locals who aided with the rescue, whether that was cutting nets, putting out bait or gathering supplies from the vehicle nearby.