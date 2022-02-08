Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Team effort needed after blow dart causes serious damage to red-billed gull

2 minutes to read
The red-billed gull was badly injured last week after being shot by a blow dart. Photo / Supplied

The red-billed gull was badly injured last week after being shot by a blow dart. Photo / Supplied

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

A local bird rescue is disgusted after finding a red-billed gull badly damaged from a blow dart.

Bird Rescue Whanganui Manawatu's Dawne Morton said she was contacted last evening from a member of the public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.