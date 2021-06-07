Tea and Topics raises elder abuse issue

Michelle Malcolm presents this week's Tea and Topics at Gonville Library. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tea and Topics with Age Concern Whanganui

Gonville Library is proud to present the next Tea and Topics talk with Michelle Malcolm, manager of Age Concern Whanganui.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and this month's Tea and Topics ties in with this.

While elder abuse is a global social issue that affects the health and human rights of millions of older persons worldwide, it is still very much a taboo. In many parts of the world elder abuse occurs with little recognition or response. Until recently, this serious social problem was hidden from public view and considered mostly a private matter.

Even today, elder abuse continues to be mostly underestimated and ignored by societies around the world.

June's Tea and Topics by Michelle Malcolm, of Age Concern Whanganui, will outline the range of services, information and support they can offer, aiming for older people to remain independent as long as possible, highlight issues and problems older persons can come across, and the advocacy work they do, influencing local and national policy development.

Tea and Topics will have its usual format, with a hot drink and a biscuit being served between 10am and 10.30am. The presentation will start at 10.30am and there will be ample opportunity afterwards to ask questions, raise concerns or share stories.

The Details

What: Tea and Topics - presenter Michelle Malcolm

When: Thursday, June 10, 10am-noon

Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbot St

Tickets: Free entry