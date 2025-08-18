The mining company’s submissions dismissed opponents as “very likely to raise any and every issue that they think may impede the project, regardless of merit”.

Caldwell declared the miner’s position “somewhat cynical” when announcing on Tuesday the five experts who will decide TTR’s Fast-track fate.

Trans-Tasman boss Alan Eggers says the miner has engaged locally, including via this deputation that led to New Plymouth District Council rejecting seabed mining. Photo / Te Korimako o Taranaki

In response, Trans-Tasman’s managing director Alan Eggers insisted they had given the panel enough evidence.

“We believe the information, incorporated into our application document, will give the expert panel confidence that all matters have been comprehensively addressed to comply with the Fast-track Act,” Eggers said.

“Many of the issues raised by some opponents have been emotional and unsupported by robust evidence.”

TTR wants to suck up 50 million tonnes of South Taranaki Bight seabed every year for at least 20 years.

After extracting ore for iron, titanium and vanadium, the Australian miner would spit 45 million tonnes of sediment back into the waters of the Pātea Shoals – almost 200,000 tonnes a day.

The decision-making panel holds expertise in law, planning, consents, marine science, economics and Te Ao Māori.

Caldwell pointed out that iwi authorities and Treaty settlement entities had successfully fought a decade of court cases, alongside Marine Area Coastal Act claimants and other parties.

“[Hapū and iwi] have continued to express concerns with the proposal and its impact on the environment and their cultural values and interests,” Caldwell wrote.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has led the fight against TTR since 2013 – first as South Taranaki’s deputy mayor, then Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui chief executive and lately as MP for Te Tai Hauāuru and Te Pāti Māori co-leader.

“Trans-Tasman’s disdain for tangata whenua proves they can’t be trusted with our moana,” Ngārewa-Packer said.

“Now everyone can see that what we’ve been saying for 12 years was true.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui kaiwhakahaere Rachel Arnott agreed.

“We look forward to the expert panel reaching the same conclusion we did over a decade ago,” said Arnott.

“TTR needs to go: This is our whenua.”

Te Korowai o Ngāruahine was concerned at Trans-Tasman’s “ongoing lack of constructive engagement”.

Ngāruahine's Te Aorangi Dillon says the Supreme Court was clear that tikanga must be integral to decision-making.

Te Korowai’s tumu whakarae Te Aorangi Dillon said Caldwell had found hapū and iwi concerns “unheard and unresolved”.

“The Supreme Court was clear – tikanga is not a procedural afterthought, it is integral to decision-making,” Dillon said.

She welcomed the cross-section of panel expertise and extended timeframe.

“This process must not repeat the procedural shortcomings that have … enabled this Fast-Track application to progress to this stage.”

Ōkahu-Inuawai me ētehi atu hapū chair John Hooker said the moana and its life-force were central to Ngāruahine identity.

“Any process that fails to genuinely engage with hapū and iwi, or respect tikanga, risks undermining not only the environment but also the relationships and obligations we hold as the tangata tiaki [stewards] and community members,” Hooker said.

Caldwell found the “substance and tone” of TTR’s comments showed the mining company thought “any effort spent or additional time allocated towards issue resolution is pointless”.

She urged the miner to talk more with “local authorities, relevant agencies, iwi authorities and Treaty settlement entities”.

Eggers said Trans-Tasman had considered iwi concerns “as best we understand them”.

“We have also engaged extensively with local councils and iwi over the last 10 years and will continue to do so through this process.”

Caldwell also criticised TTR’s lack of fresh information – despite earlier Supreme Court directives and new requests during the Fast-track process.

Eggers said they had sent updates about feasibility, mineral resources, vanadium and titanium recovery, economic impact, marine mammals and sea birds, and the mining ship’s sediment plume.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.