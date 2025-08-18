Hapū and iwi continue to lead the decade-long fight against the proposed South Taranaki seabed mine. Community-wide events this year attracted hundreds to spell out their opposition. Photo / Tania Niwa
Would-be Taranaki seabed miners say they have provided enough proof to get the green light, despite a Fast-track organiser criticising the company’s “cynical” approach.
Fast-track panel convener Jennifer Caldwell last week said a lack of assistance from Trans-Tasman Resources meant the Fast-Track Approvals Act process would take longer.
Caldwell saidthe Australian company had slowed down its own application by failing to provide requested information, with no decision possible until March.
Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR) told Fast-track officials there was “little room for real debate” over its plan to mine for at least 20 years just outside the 12-mile limit.
In response, Trans-Tasman’s managing director Alan Eggers insisted they had given the panel enough evidence.
“We believe the information, incorporated into our application document, will give the expert panel confidence that all matters have been comprehensively addressed to comply with the Fast-track Act,” Eggers said.
“Many of the issues raised by some opponents have been emotional and unsupported by robust evidence.”
TTR wants to suck up 50 million tonnes of South Taranaki Bight seabed every year for at least 20 years.
After extracting ore for iron, titanium and vanadium, the Australian miner would spit 45 million tonnes of sediment back into the waters of the Pātea Shoals – almost 200,000 tonnes a day.
The decision-making panel holds expertise in law, planning, consents, marine science, economics and Te Ao Māori.
Caldwell pointed out that iwi authorities and Treaty settlement entities had successfully fought a decade of court cases, alongside Marine Area Coastal Act claimants and other parties.
“[Hapū and iwi] have continued to express concerns with the proposal and its impact on the environment and their cultural values and interests,” Caldwell wrote.
Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has led the fight against TTR since 2013 – first as South Taranaki’s deputy mayor, then Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui chief executive and lately as MP for Te Tai Hauāuru and Te Pāti Māori co-leader.
“Trans-Tasman’s disdain for tangata whenua proves they can’t be trusted with our moana,” Ngārewa-Packer said.
“Now everyone can see that what we’ve been saying for 12 years was true.”
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui kaiwhakahaere Rachel Arnott agreed.
“This process must not repeat the procedural shortcomings that have … enabled this Fast-Track application to progress to this stage.”
Ōkahu-Inuawai me ētehi atu hapū chair John Hooker said the moana and its life-force were central to Ngāruahine identity.
“Any process that fails to genuinely engage with hapū and iwi, or respect tikanga, risks undermining not only the environment but also the relationships and obligations we hold as the tangata tiaki [stewards] and community members,” Hooker said.
Caldwell found the “substance and tone” of TTR’s comments showed the mining company thought “any effort spent or additional time allocated towards issue resolution is pointless”.
She urged the miner to talk more with “local authorities, relevant agencies, iwi authorities and Treaty settlement entities”.
Eggers said Trans-Tasman had considered iwi concerns “as best we understand them”.