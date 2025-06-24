Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Taranaki Regional Council to clarify seabed mine stance

By
Craig is a Local Democracy reporter·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Councillor Bonita Bigham says she has been accused of selling out to the seabed miners, and a public statement is needed. Photo / Te Korimako o Taranaki

Councillor Bonita Bigham says she has been accused of selling out to the seabed miners, and a public statement is needed. Photo / Te Korimako o Taranaki

Taranaki Regional Council is going public against accusations it has sold out to would-be seabed miners Trans-Tasman Resources.

The Australian company has a permit to mine the seabed off Pātea for an initial 20 years, seeking to extract iron, titanium and vanadium.

But Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR) cannot begin mining until

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle