Whanganui Vintage Weekend has not been held since 2021, with this year's event called off due to Covid-19. Photo / File

Kiwi country and soul singer Tami Neilson will be one of the main drawcards when Whanganui Vintage Weekend returns this summer.

Neilson will play at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on Sunday, January 22.

The chair of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust, Bruce Jellyman, said Neilson would bring a special vibe to the weekend.

"I'm so stoked to have Tami on board - she's really a big name in this country now, she's huge," he said.

It will be an anticipated return for Whanganui Vintage Weekend, which will run from January 20-23, after this year's event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

"It's sitting in quite an exciting place at the moment," Jellyman said.

Over 30 events and attractions are expected to take place over the weekend, and Jellyman said the weekend would largely look the same as previous editions, but with a few tweaks along the way.

On Saturday, the Mainstreet Caboodle will take place in the city, as it has in previous years, organised by both the trust and Mainstreet Whanganui.

"There's lots of room for people to bring their own events; they don't need to be big events. We're looking for everybody [who] wants to run something on that weekend that is vintage in nature," Jellyman said.

He said potential event organisers should get in touch with the trust as soon as possible so they can help focus their event around the vintage theme.

"That can range from smaller food events through to much bigger things, but if we know about them now, we can co-ordinate that and help them achieve their own goals around their own event within the vintage weekend."

On Sunday, the Riverside Shindig will be on again at the Whanganui riverbanks, which will be full of traditional games.

"Sack races, egg and spoon... things like that," he said.

The Whanganui Vintage Car Club will also start a rally around the same area as the Shindig, followed by the Tami Neilson concert at the Opera House in the evening.

On Monday - Wellington Anniversary Day - the Whanganui Trolley Derby returns, racing from Pukenamu Drive in Queens Park down Drews Avenue.

In 2020, 25,000 people attend the events over the weekend, and Jellyman said people came from out of town for the weekend.

"The positive vibe from the event from visitors and locals was big, it was really uplifting," Jellyman said.

"We're hoping to replicate that, if not better it.

"We're also encouraging people to get their friends and family here - get them to come and stay with you, just get them to come to Whanganui," he said.