Talking rugby with John B Phillips: Heartland Championship in latest Covid-19 era

Taihape utility back Dane Whale could become the 21st local Heartland representative to play at least a half century of first-class rugby matches for the Whanganui union. Photo / Natalie Sixtus

A new starting date for the Heartland Championship is the main topic of discussion for the 12 involved unions, including local Whanganui officials.

The 2021 Bunnings Warehouse-sponsored competition was scheduled to start last Saturday with the Butcher Boys to have hosted Horowhenua-Kāpiti at Cooks Gardens in a Championship fixture which was also a Bruce Steel Memorial Cup challenge for the visitors.

However, all rugby in the country was cancelled by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) because of the Government's level 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

The six round one Heartland games; in Whanganui, Ruatoria, Gisborne, Paeroa, Masterton and Oamaru were re-scheduled to be played on October 16, at the end of the eighth qualifying round, with the Meads and Lochore Cup semifinals and finals extended by a week.

This meant that Whanganui's first game would be this coming Saturday in Timaru against South Canterbury. But that fixture will depend on what Covid-19 shutdown level is applied by the Government this week.

If it is level 2 or below, the Heartland matches can be played with Whanganui flying directly to Timaru on Friday and returning home after the game on Saturday night.

But if the country remains at level 4 or even down to level 3, it will likely see the fixtures switched to October 23 and the season further extended.

After agreeing with NZR to postpone the 2020 championship by a year, which saved the rugby union around $1m, the Heartland unions want a full competition this season.

There has been talk that some national councillors would like to see the Heartland competition split into North and South Island divisions, as the old Div 2 competitions operated between 1976 and 1984 before the NPC championships started.

But the current Heartland unions are unanimously opposed to the separate island format even although there would likely be playoffs between the top teams for the Meads and Lochore Cups.

A fear exists that if the championship is divided this season because of Covid-19 restrictions, it could become a permanent north-south competition. That would save NZR considerable flight money.

However, the national union needs to take serious consideration of the views of the dozen Heartland unions because they represent a sizeable percentage of the 26 unions in the country.

The all-in competition, which started in 2006, is the highlight for the minor unions and brings their rep teams together for regular inter-island fixtures.

By extending the dates of the national championships this year, the availability of the various provincial union playing fields will have to be taken into consideration. Some will be required for summer sporting codes.

Whanganui is fortunate that rugby and athletics, who share Cooks Gardens, work in well together.

Although there are no major track and field meetings locally in November, the Wanganui High School and Collegiate School athletic squads use Cooks Gardens each weekend for training.

The Cooks Gardens Events Centre is also used for functions and weddings while the Spriggens Park playing surface has been sub-standard this season.

Champions clash?

If Steelform Whanganui play South Canterbury in Timaru this weekend it will be a clash of regional champion teams.

Whanganui hold the Bruce Steel Memorial Cup, which has been contested since 1965, and South Canterbury hold the Hanan Shield.

Last year Whanganui defended the Steel Cup 36-7 against Horowhenua-Kāpiti in Shannon and 29-8 against Wairarapa-Bush at Cooks Gardens and South Canterbury beat North Otago twice – 24-7 in Oamaru and 37-29 in Timaru – in the Hanan Shield, which started in 1946.

From results in last season's limited rep schedule of games against near unions, South Canterbury (5 wins) and Whanganui (3 wins and a loss), emerged as the top Heartland unions in each island.

This year in lead-up non-first-class games, Whanganui have beaten Taranaki Development XV 53-5 and lost to HB Saracens 14-7 and Wellington Centurions 19-12.

South Canterbury have beaten Otago Development XV 27-21 and Southland Country 50-0.

Since 1894 Whanganui have won 25 times and drawn twice in 40 games against South Canterbury, including a 28-11 2015 Meads Cup final in Timaru, with an average winning score of just 17-15.

Since 2006 Whanganui have won 12 of 14 Heartland games with an average score of 25-17.

Should this weekend's match be postponed, Whanganui's next scheduled game is against Meads Cup champions North Otago at Cooks Gardens on Saturday week, September 4.

Half-century looming

Taihape utility back Dane Whale will become the 21st local Heartland representative to play at least a half-century of first-class rugby matches for the Whanganui union when he next takes the field for the Butcher Boys.

It was scheduled to be against Horowhenua-Kāpiti in the scheduled first round 2021 Heartland fixture at Cooks Gardens but that game has been shifted to October 16 because of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Now his 50th outing could be against South Canterbury in Timaru this weekend if that game goes ahead. It was at the same ground that he played his first match for Whanganui, taking the field as a substitute in a 31-18 Heartland loss in 2014.

Whale, aged 29, has worn the union No 10 first five jersey 29 times, played twice at second five and run on as a replacement in 18 games.

He has played in 32 winning Heartland teams including at first five in Meads Cup finals against Buller here in 2016 and Horowhenua-Kāpiti at Levin a year later, Whanganui winning those titles 20-18 and 30-14.

The handy goalkicker who has scored 135 points for the union, Whale was at first five in Ranfurly Shield challenges against Waikato (lost 32-12 in 2016) and Taranaki (lost 33-10 in 2018) and was a replacement against Canterbury (lost 71-5 in 2017). He has scored eight tries and kicked six penalty goals and 47 conversions for Whanganui.

After attending Feilding High School, he won a Manawatū club championship title with PNCOB and won a Whanganui championship with Taihape. He also played a season with the Chobham club in Surrey.

When he plays his 50th match for the union it could be double celebrations for the Whale family because his brother Ben, an enterprising loose forward who won the WRFU Grand Irish Bar MVP premier club award this year, is likely to make his Whanganui rep debut in the same fixture.

Ben Whale also attended Feilding High and had a season with the Surrey club. He went to Otago University and reached a club final with the Otago Harbour Hawks.

A third Whale brother, Luke, also plays for the Taihape premiers.

They are sons of Whanganui match centurion Kerry Whale, who had 100 games for the union between 1985-98 and captained the Butcher Boys to a 22-17 victory over Marlborough at Blenheim under coach Bruce Hodder in the 1995 NPC Div 3 national championship final.

Also in that winning side were current Whanganui Heartland coaches Jason Caskey and Jason Hamlin.

Players who have reached a century or half-century of first-class matches for Whanganui during the Heartland championships, which started in 2006, are -

119 games – Peter Rowe (Ruapehu – 2003-16).

105 – Cole Baldwin (Pirates-Border – 2006-17).

89 – Denning Tyrell (Kaierau-Pirates – 1997-2012).

85 – Ace Malo (Kaierau – 2004-17).

73 – Lindsay Horrocks (Border – 2013-20).

72 – Roman Tutauha (Ruapehu – 2012-19) and Jon Smyth (Pirates-Border – 2007-15).

70 – Shaun Crowley (Marist – 2008-14).

64 – Leon Mason (Ratana – 2000-09).

60 – Sam Madams (Marist-Border – 2009-19) and Mike Thompson (Pirates-Ratana – 2001-09).

59 – Fraser Hammond (Ruapehu – 2007-17) and Andrew Evans (Ruapehu – 2003-14).

57 – Matt Gilbert (Utiku OB – 2004-11).

54 – Simon Dibben (Marist – 2011-18) and Sheldon O'Hagan (Ruapehu – 2005-10).

52 – Steelie Koro (Marist 2003-15).

51 – Cameron Crowley (Marist – 2008-14) and Vaan Rauhina (Ratana – 2001-13).

50 – Brendon Bartley (Marist – 2000-07).

Note – Eleven of the players started their local rep careers pre-Heartland years, during the former NPC championships era.

Dane Whale will become the 60th player during the past 70 years to represent Whanganui in 50 or more matches.

They include 13 match centurions –

146 games – Trevor Olney (Kaierau-Marist 1973-90).

144 – Graeme Coleman (Wanganui HSOB-Marton OB 1973-83).

139 – Bob Barrell (Marton OB-Utiku OB 1963-77).

134 – Adrian Bull (Hunterville 1985-99).

119 – Bruce Middleton (Waverley 1974-84).

118 – Andrew Donald (Ohakune 1976-84).

111 - Jerome Nahona (Pirates-Wanganui Counties-Waverley-Tech COB 1989-2000).

110 – Guy Lennox (Waverley 1990-98).

195 – Cole Baldwin (Pirates-Border 2006-17).

100 – Brent Dallison (Waverley 1975-83), Jason Hamlin (Wanganui Counties-Marist 1992-2001) and Kerry Whale (Wanganui HSOB-Ruapehu 1985-98)