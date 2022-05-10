Whanganui Chronicle Taking a look around 10 May, 2022 11:27 PM Quick Read They're called the Golden Gates in the Heritage Inventory, but it takes a night time shot to show the 82-year-old entrance to Cooks Gardens in their golden glory.

They're called the Golden Gates in the Heritage Inventory, but it takes a night time shot to show the 82-year-old entrance to Cooks Gardens in their golden glory.

Whanganui Midweek