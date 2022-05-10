Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Taking a look around

They're called the Golden Gates in the Heritage Inventory, but it takes a night time shot to show the 82-year-old entrance to Cooks Gardens in their golden glory.

Whanganui Midweek

Paul Brooks took his camera walkies for these shots.

Who would have thought public toilets could look so good?
The Dublin Street Bridge has a special appeal when the light is just right.
They were grooming the beach and car park at Castlecliff Beach ...
... and rebuilding the North Mole.
A lonely sentinel at Kai Iwi Beach.
