Taihape's history outlined with enthusiasm

Volunteer Frances McKeown (by table, second from left) talks to Whanganui Summer Programme participants about the Taihape Museum. Photo / supplied.

One of the great things about the Whanganui Summer Programme is that it throws a spotlight on nearby small communities and the enthusiasm of residents to outline their history. A good example of this, WSP trustee David Scoullar says, was last week's trip to Taihape where there were visits to the historic movie house and the museum as well as tours around the streets.

"We learnt a lot about the town in our short time there," David says. "The passion our guides have for Taihape was infectious." He expected the same feeling on the WSP's historical town tour in Patea next Monday.

The summer programme over the next week is: —

● Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Night Spotting Friday, January 14. Short bush walks. Bring sturdy shoes, warm clothing, torch, BYO cold drink and cup. Discover and enjoy this wonderful local sanctuary with mature forest, invertebrates, birds and wetland. Barbecue provided. Depart 5.30pm. Return approximately 10.30pm. Adult $21, Child $11. Family (2A 2Ch) $53.

● Remutaka Rail Trail Saturday, January 15. Reasonable fitness required. An 18km five-hour walk. Sturdy footwear and rainwear. BYO morning tea, lunch and drinks. Bring torches for tunnels. Last visited in 2016, this old railway line over the Remutaka Range is popular for walking and cycling. Graeme Jupp will tell us about the Fell engines, the famous incline and how the line closed in 1955. Trip fare includes entry to the Fell Locomotive Museum in Featherston and afternoon tea. Depart 7am. Return approximately 8pm. Adult $80, Child $35.

● Patea Historical Town Tour Monday, January 17. A walking tour. Reasonable fitness required. Sturdy footwear and rainwear. BYO morning tea, lunch and drinks. Start the day with morning tea at the Hunter Shaw building near the Waka statue in Patea. Then a walk up and down Egmont St with members of the Patea Historical Society. Lunch at Aotea Utanganui Museum followed by a look through the museum. Then on to Patea Beach. Walk along the historic River Walkway (about 1km) to York Street. Depart 8.30am. Return approx 5pm. Adult $29, Child $17.

● Kapiti Island Tuesday, January 18. Climbing fitness essential for the summit. Sturdy footwear, warm waterproof outerwear, binoculars, walking pole, BYO drinks, lunch, snacks. Kapiti Island has an important role in our history and forest and bird restoration. It is a tranquil island bird sanctuary and one of New Zealand's most accessible nature reserves, providing a unique visitor experience in a predator-free paradise. Explore the coastline and forest with bird visits. There is time (1.5 hours) to climb to the summit. Depart 6.30am. Return approximately 6.30pm. Adult $130, Child $100.

● Evening Talk: Colourful Guatemala Tuesday, January 18. Wheelchair access. Experienced Whanganui tour leader Bev Stuart has enthralled us with her illustrated talks on off-the-grid Peru and Cuba. Now she turns our attention to Guatemala, a small but vibrant Central America country we hear little about. Starts 7.30pm. Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $5, Child free. No booking necessary although numbers are limited.

● Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and Historic Buildings. Wednesday, January 19. Allow two hours. First opened in Victoria Ave in 1854, WCS is New Zealand's third-oldest school and the city's oldest business. Its 168 years of history are displayed and documented in the school's museum. The fully guided tour includes '"Big School" and the Chapel — both earthquake-strengthened and filled with fascinating history. Time 4.30pm. Follow the signs from main entrance, Liverpool St. Adult $5, Child $2. Register at Museum@collegiate.school.nz or by text to 0274 812 324

● Museum Collection Tour Wednesday, January 19. Wheelchair access. A tour of the collection stores to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui, led by Senior Curator Libby Sharpe. Time 11am — midday. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

Vaccine passes are required to join summer programme trips. Book at the Whanganui i-SITE or online.

The complete Summer Programme is on page 26.