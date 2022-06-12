Taihape's water treatment plant is under pressure and residents are urged to conserve their usage. Photo / Bevan Conley

Taihape's water treatment plant is under pressure and residents are urged to conserve their usage. Photo / Bevan Conley

Taihape residents are urged to conserve water with the town's water treatment plant currently not producing the maximum daily volumes of treated water needed.

"Bad weather is forecast for the next week and we will need the Taihape community to conserve water as much as possible," a statement from Rangitīkei District Council said.

"Please do not use water for any activities other than normal household activities, such as washing, bathroom use, and cooking."

The council said water consumption had increased rather than decreased since a previous request to conserve water was made.

"This has now put extra pressure on the treatment process.

"We need everybody to work together to help us resolve this issue and ensure that we don't run out of treated water and have to go to more drastic measures."

There is a bulk water tanker fill point in Kuku St behind the Taihape Town Hall.