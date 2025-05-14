Taihape man wins big with $500,000 Lotto prize. Photo / Lotto NZ

A Taihape man was one of two players to win $500,000 in last Wednesday’s Lotto first division draw.

The ticket for the May 7 draw was sold at QuickStop Taihape where the owner Valakesh Patel said they had never sold a ticket with such a large prize.

“It’s the first time we sold a ticket with that big of a prize, half a million, so even me and my staff are really excited,” he said.

The other winner, based in Otago, bought their winning ticket on MyLotto.

Patel said the Taihape man was made aware on a return visit that a winning ticket had been sold at the QuickStop store.