“We are Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi. Kiitahi is what’s important,” Hina said.

“I know it’s my responsibility to maintain the relationships that those before me have established.”

Hailing from Ngaati Maika hapū, Hina said he was focused on strengthening the paepae, supporting new representatives and fostering informed and inclusive decision-making across the iwi.

“Creating a balance and ensuring no one is left behind is important for me in this role.”

Hina replaces Mike Neho, who was unable to be re-elected after serving two terms as chairman.

“It has been an honour to serve as tumu whakarae for Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi for the past six years,” Neho said.

“We have built a strong foundation over the years, guided by our tikanga and values, and those lessons will continue to steer us toward a prosperous future.”

A statement from Te Kaahui o Ngaa Rauru said Neho had served Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi for more than 25 years and been pivotal in shaping the iwi’s modern identity and strengthening cultural, social and economic foundations.

“Under his stewardship, Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi strengthened our role as a kaitiaki of our whenua and taonga and navigated modern challenges.”

Neho’s leadership had seen the establishment of initiatives bolstering iwi development, including investments in advanced technology, cultural opportunities, and governance capability, the statement said.

“His commitment to revitalising te reo Māori and protecting traditional knowledge has ensured the preservation and growth of Ngaa Rauru’s unique identity for future generations."

