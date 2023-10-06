Vanessa Wairata Edwards' new works continue her exploration of the fragmented colonised identities of growing up in Aotearoa, and her attempt to reconcile them. Photo / Whitney Nicholls-Potts

Vanessa Wairata Edwards' new works continue her exploration of the fragmented colonised identities of growing up in Aotearoa, and her attempt to reconcile them. Photo / Whitney Nicholls-Potts

Taa e kōrero ana is a compelling exhibition of new works and explorations by Vanessa Wairata Edwards showing now at Edith Gallery on Taupō Quay until October 14.

This body of work is the visual component of Edwards’ final year Masters of Māori visual arts and, in many ways, is a full circle moment as she reflects upon her postgraduate show Socal Amnesia, He taonga tonu te wareware - forgetfulness should be reckoned with always at the Edith Gallery in 2019.

These new works are continuing a conversation started four years ago when facing the inherently fragmented colonised identities of growing up in Aotearoa and trying to reconcile them. Identities where the mainstream faith, values and use of language have been at odds with indigenous worldviews. It speaks to the history of textualising the Māori language as part of the process of colonisation. The full circle moment these works are presented within contemplate the dance of duality, walking in two worlds and the multitude of life between the sky and the earth.

Edwards works with laser cutters and hand-cut marks to develop her imagery and ideas. Her work has developed into large woodblock prints that explore text as visual culture and its effects on Tangata Whenua. With these techniques, her ability to translate the vibrations of the traditionally orally transferred language is palpable.

One of the works in this show, Atua - whenua, arranges the word “Atua” in a flow of repetition. Atua translates to “supernatural being” or is commonly translated as “god”. The artist presents the word visually in a rhythmic flow revealing many other words that share the same vibrational whakapapa. It builds layers upon the idea of supernatural beings - who in a Māori worldview rule the cosmos and our earthly world. For example, “Tua” translates to “beyond”. “Atu” translates to “further” and “tu” means to “stand” - bringing us back to the land we stand on, whenua.

Photo / Whitney Nicholls-Potts

Edwards is one of our most compelling contemporary artists and this show is a moment to behold. We are invited to ruminate in this space on what it means to be and the interconnectedness of all things. Building her art practice passionately alongside being a mum, wife and secondary school art teacher, her 20-year printmaking career has seen her exhibit for the biggest and most visited art show at Auckland Art Gallery - Toi Tū Toi Ora 2020.

Recently, she co-curated the group show He tohu tēnā pea in partnership with Te Whare o Rehua, which happened to be the impressive closing exhibition for Sarjeant on the Quay. She is a co-founder of Toi Whakaata - Māori print collective and is an advocate for developing a Māori approach to printmaking.

“It has taken me a long time out there just honing my skills as a printmaker before I really felt prepared to start dismantling some of the Eurocentric conventions of printmaking and develop and apply a more Māori-centric approach,” Edwards said.

“Our print collective has been a part of that shift and it will be ongoing. I am really starting to consciously ask how can I decolonise my practice and construct a uniquely Māori approach to printmaking for future generations.”

The artist will be hosting the space at Edith Gallery, Taupō Quay, Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturdays 10am to noon.