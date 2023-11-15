Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Services members Daniel Comp and Shaun Libeau (chairman) with Janelle and Juan Coffey of JJ Roofing.

The charity to receive up to $15,000 from the proceeds of the JJ Roofing Running of the Balls on Anniversary weekend 2024 has been named after Juan and Janelle Coffey received 27 applications.

This was shortlisted by their panel of seven to five local charities, then down to two.

“It was quite hard to choose,” said Juan. “There’s so much need out in the community - there’s a lot of small charities in need of funding.”

Behind the scenes, JJ Roofing is working with two of the charities that got shortlisted, to help them achieve what they want to do.

“On behalf of JJ Roofing, we’re pleased to announce that Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Services will be the recipient of up to $15,000,” said Juan.

The windfall will be used to build a portable lifeguard tower to use on patrol at Castlecliff Beach.

“This will take us down on the beach closer to the action on the water,” said the chairman of Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Services, Shaun Libeau.

“With the redevelopment of our new building, which will be in front of the present building, the tower will future-proof our beach patrols. The tower will provide a superb lookout and be a base for our lifeguards while the new build is going on over the next couple of years.

“We’re really excited to have it portable, to match patrols as they move up or down the beach, where they put the flags,” he said.

It provides them with some shelter and storage for flags, rescue gear and first aid kits.

“We will be able to carry out first aid from the tower, our equipment can be put in one area, which means less organising to do,” said lifeguard Daniel Comp. “If people need advice, they can head for the tower. Signage on the tower will make it a focal point.

“Castlecliff Beach is one of the most dangerous in New Zealand, and Kai Iwi Beach can be dangerous as well. We cover both beaches with our services - every other club around New Zealand patrols only one beach. We need double the resources and double the lifeguards,” he said.

Castlecliff Beach lifeguards will be looking at a busy summer after recent publicity that it’s one of the cleanest places to swim in the North Island.

Christmas Day surf patrol at Castlecliff Beach, December 25, 2017.

The club has been around for 100 years at Castlecliff, it’s one of the oldest surf lifesaving clubs in New Zealand. They still have old swimming costumes dating back to the 1920s.

“It builds up our club culture and passion,” said Daniel. “There’s something special about this beach and the club, getting people gravitating towards it.”

Competitions from the 70s to 2000 saw some good results for the club in surf canoes, beach flags, sprints, and IRB races where members picked up a couple of national titles.

The last two seasons have involved running Junior Surf Programmes, with competitions at surf carnivals. The club did well at the Taranaki champs. With pool rescue competitions (for the first time this year), the club was placed fourth equal at the central region champs and is looking at going to the nationals next year in Auckland.

Wanganui will be hosting its first carnival for 44 years over Anniversary weekend on Sunday, January 21 - the day before the JJ Roofing Running of the Balls. Well over 200 entries are expected. Back in 1979, the entry fees for the carnival were 50 cents and 20 cents.

“Through the pool rescue competitions and the carnivals we’ve attended, people know our vibe,” said Bex Sharratt. “People get us, we have passionate parents who come along, cheer, and have fun, while getting a big picnic rolling. We really enjoy celebrating together. Often that draws people to us.”

The club has an “inspirational” lifeguard going to the National Lifeguard School in two weeks for the first time, Ethan Bryers, a 19-year-old who is on the club board as being the powercraft officer, looking after club rescue equipment.

■ Tickets for the JJ Roofing Running of the Balls 2024 go on sale from Monday, November 27, tickets are available at www.jjroofing.co.nz, JJ Roofing, 139A Ridgway St (Eftpos available), The Toolshed, 3 Wilson St, and MY Plumbing Depot, 14 Purnell St.



