Sunshine in Whanganui’s Labour weekend weather forecast

Erin Smith
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Whanganui will see a bit of sunshine at the beginning of Labour Weekend. Photo / NZME

Whanganui residents can look forward to sunshine and calmer weather over Labour Weekend after wild weather during the week.

“Luckily this weekend is looking pretty nice to start with,” MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said.

This will be a shift from the high winds and scattered rain that has hit Whanganui

