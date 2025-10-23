“We keep getting these fast-moving active fronts sweeping through, bringing strong winds, heavy rain for a day or two at a time, and then zooming on by and along comes the next one.”

The unsettled conditions from the most recent system would settle overnight Thursday and into Friday.

“Friday is the pick of the weekend in Whanganui,” Martino said.

“It’s looking like it should just be the odd bit of cloud about to darken the day but, on the whole, a pretty nice day.”

Moving into Saturday, the more favourable weather would continue, with partly cloudy conditions.

“You might get a few showers in the afternoon but on the whole a nice day,” Martino said.

Westerly winds would continue on Friday and Saturday but it would be much calmer than on previous days.

Showers may become more prevalent on Sunday, especially in coastal areas, as winds begin to pick up again.

“That’s maybe the day for indoor activities and then Monday, it starts to get a bit more interesting.”

A new weather system coming from the northwest will bring high winds and rain.

“If you have any travel plans, keep an eye on the forecast as that’s updated,” Martino said.

There was a low risk of severe northwesterly gales on Monday but this outlook may change.

Ocean swell is expected to be calmer over the weekend for beachgoers.