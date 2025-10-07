Advertisement
Whanganui weather: Unusual competing climate events bring mixed conditions over next three months

Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Competing climate events will bring changeable weather conditions to Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Whanganui residents can expect increased rainfall and wind in October to give way to drier conditions in November and December as competing climate events affect most of New Zealand.

“We’re kind of dealing with competing impacts here,” Earth Sciences New Zealand meteorologist Seth Carrier said.

A minor sudden stratospheric

