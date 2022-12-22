Sunshine for Christmas and a fine forecast for Boxing Day

Fine weather is forecast for Whanganui on Christmas Day. Photo / Bevan Conley

If all you want for Christmas is a sunny day, then you’re in luck.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the low-pressure system that was bringing wet weather to the Whanganui District was finally on the way out.

“It will be moving away to the east, making way for a fine Christmas day,” he said.

“The forecast is for a fine day with light south-westerly winds, although there could be a small shower or two in the afternoon.”

Pyselman said it would be great barbecue weather for those who like to have dinner outside, and calm on the water around Whanganui as well.

“Anyone wanting to test out a new surf toy or get out in a boat will have good conditions for those activities.”

A high of 25C is forecast, with an overnight low of 14C to follow.

“Boxing Day is looking good as well, with a very similar forecast,” Pyselman said.

“A high of 26C is forecast, and once again, it will be warm and settled.”

Another overnight low of 14C is forecast, which Pyselman said is 1C above average for the time of year.

“The daytime highs are around 5C for the time of year,” he said.

Pyselman said there was a likelihood of wet, stormy weather returning later in the week. However, the next few days would be fine and settled.