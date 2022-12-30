A fine day is forecast for the first day of 2023. Photo / Bevan Conley

The first day of 2023 will be fine with fresh southeasterly breezes according to the MetService forecast.

“Whanganui looks like a great place to see in the New Year,” MetService meteorologist John Law said.

“The last day of 2022 will be fine with a high of 24C and the southeasterlies that will be around during the day are expected to die out in the evening so there will be ideal conditions to see in the New Year.”

A fine day is forecast for Sunday with another high of 24C and there will be some cloud around during the morning.

“The temperatures are about average for the start of January,” Law said.

“The overnight lows are slightly cooler with 11C on Saturday and 12C on Sunday.”

The fine weather is forecast to continue until Wednesday as winds become easterly and temperatures are likely to increase to 27C.

Overnight lows will increase to 15C and the warm temperatures will continue on Thursday when showers are forecast.

“The southeasterlies will make things feel a bit cooler in the early part of the week if you’re out and about but they won’t be very strong and they are not expected to hang around during the evenings,” Law said.

“As always, it’s important to check the daily forecast if you’re heading out on the water.”

Whanganui currently has a moderate fire danger rating and Fire and Emergency New Zealand recommends visiting checkitsalright.nz before lighting outdoor fires.