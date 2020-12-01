Summer School Whanganui workshops over two weeks in January 2021

Sandra Morris will facilitate a children's book illustration workshop at the Summer School Whanganui. Photo / Paul Brooks

Community Education will run three five-day workshops in January for the Summer School Whanganui.

New Zealand author and illustrator Sandra Morris' children's book illustration workshop is on Monday, January 18, to Friday, January 22, and costs $350.

It will steer participants through the process from rough draft to publisher proposal, including character development, drawing techniques, storyboarding and constructing a "dummy" book.

Learn the skills needed to create an expressive and engaging character in the genre of your choice. The course will cover illustration techniques as well as creating a 3D model. Complete the week by selecting a rough draft and developing it into a publisher-ready sample spread. There will be some guest experts in the book and design industries.

On Monday, January 25, to Friday, January 29, award-winning teacher and artist Marty Vreede will facilitate a relief/woodcut printmaking workshop. It costs $375.

Participants will learn about the process of woodcut, from drawing for woodcut to the first cut of the chisel, to multi-block layering and everything in between as Marty shares his 40-plus years of printmaking experience.

Teacher and artist Esther Topfer will facilitate a photographic silkscreen printing workshop on Monday, January 25 to Friday, January 29. Cost $375.

Participants will learn the principles to produce posters, printed clothing, bags and art. They will learn how to print on different surfaces and how to make their own screenprinting set-up at home.

The workshops run from 9.30am to 4.30pm each day and include all materials needed.

For enrolment details, email manager@communityeducation.nz.