Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are responding to a serious crash near Pākaraka that occurred just after 1.30pm on Friday.

The incident took place on State Highway 3 between Maxwell Station Rd and Pukerimu Rd.

A police spokesperson said the two vehicles were involved.

“Initial reports indicate there are serious injuries.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

State Highway 3 is currently closed. Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

More to come.

