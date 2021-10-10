State Highway 3 blocked after truck rolls near Waitōtara

Both lanes of State Highway 3 north of Whanganui are blocked after a truck rolled.
The incident occurred shortly after 7am on Monday, near the intersection with Pakaraka Rd between Maxwell and Waitōtara.
A truck and trailer are on its side, with a large amount of grain spilled across the road.
The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, delays are expected on Monday morning, as contractors work to remove the vehicle.
The road is currently under stop/go traffic management while the work takes place.
More to come.