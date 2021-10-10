State Highway 3 blocked after truck rolls near Waitōtara

SH3 near Waitōtara is blocked after a truck rolled early on Monday. Photo / NZME

Both lanes of State Highway 3 north of Whanganui are blocked after a truck rolled.

The incident occurred shortly after 7am on Monday, near the intersection with Pakaraka Rd between Maxwell and Waitōtara.

A truck and trailer are on its side, with a large amount of grain spilled across the road.

Due to a crash, both lanes are BLOCKED near the intersection with Pakaraka Rd. Please expect DELAYS along this route. Take extra care along this route. ^DL pic.twitter.com/vXrHgqXiVT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) October 10, 2021

The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, delays are expected on Monday morning, as contractors work to remove the vehicle.

The road is currently under stop/go traffic management while the work takes place.

