St Anthony's School staff, guest speaker Constable Benjamin Broughton and students show off their hi-vis bag covers at the assembly.

St Anthony's School staff, guest speaker Constable Benjamin Broughton and students show off their hi-vis bag covers at the assembly.

St Anthony’s School completed its Road Safety Week activities on Friday, May 19 with a school assembly with guest speaker Constable Benjamin Broughton.

He reminded the children about the importance of road safety and then quizzed them on road safety points. Later, he handed out Road Safety Hero Awards to all students who manned the road crossing outside their school and prizes to all winners of their poster and colouring competition.

Year 6 Road Safety Hero Cops: From left - Angela Oakman, Emma Ferguson, Jessica Larsen, Evelyn Nyssen and Julian Stephens.





Every student also received a fluorescent school bag cover from him and a pen from Horizons Regional Council road safety co-ordinator Val Overweel.

Road Safety organiser Francis Foster said it was important to recognise the work that the Road Safety Heroes were doing for the community and to continue to remind the children of keeping safe when in vehicles and walking along the road.

Foster said the school raised over $300 that would go towards Brake, the charity behind Road Safety, and thanked the parents, teachers, and children for their selfless support throughout the week.



