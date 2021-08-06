Squash: Whanganui region teams book berths in teams event of the year in September

The Whanganui D Grade men's team to represent Central Districts at the 2021 National Squash Super Champ D Grade tournament in Auckland are (back, from left) Curtis Fatiaki, Vance Wilson, Michael May, Kees Robertsen and (front, from left) Joshua Meade, Matt Power and Michael O'Connor. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui D Grade men's team to represent Central Districts at the 2021 National Squash Super Champ D Grade tournament in Auckland are (back, from left) Curtis Fatiaki, Vance Wilson, Michael May, Kees Robertsen and (front, from left) Joshua Meade, Matt Power and Michael O'Connor. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui, Taihape and Ohakune players have booked tickets to the 2021 National Squash Super Champs tournament next month after winning Central Districts titles last weekend.

The teams event of the year for the squash calendar was played at various venues, with 47 teams battling it out in five grades around the district to take the title and the right to represent CD at the National Super Champs competition.

Each team consists of five players plus reserves from clubs around the district competing in their respective grades for the district title. The competition was fierce, with teams training for months leading up to the event.

Kawaroa Park was the most successful club this year with four titles, followed by Whanganui and Taihape with two titles each and Ohakune with one.

The 2021 Super Champs winners were:

B Grade

Men - Kawaroa Park

Women - Kawaroa Park

C Grade

Men - Kawaroa Park

Women - Tararua

D Grade

Men – Whanganui

Women - Whanganui

E Grade

Men - Kawaroa Park

Women - Taihape

F/J Grade

Men – Ohakune

Women - Taihape

These teams now have a tough six weeks of training and fundraising ahead before heading to nationals on September 22-25.

The 2021 nationals hosts are:

B Grade - SquashCity, Invercargill

C Grade - Alexandra Squash Club, Otago

D Grade - Manurewa Squash Club, Auckland

E Grade - Surf City Squash Club, Eastern

F/J Grade - Te Puke, Bay of Plenty