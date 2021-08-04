Whanganui youngsters win gold on debut at junior and youth darts nationals

Tahyla Leota-Morris (left), Amy Southorn, Jayde Bell, Kianache Barlett, Imani Barlett and Waireti Hill excelled at the 2021 Junior and Youth National Darts Championship in Wainuiomata. Photo / Supplied

Barely a year after re-forming a Whanganui darts league, a small, dedicated group of young girls returned home from a regional tournament with four medals and one named in the paper team.

In October Joe Hill restarted a junior section in his garage at home until it grew so big he had to go looking for a larger venue. The group is now under the umbrella of Darts Wanganui and supported by the darts community.

Last month a small group of six girls and their mentors fundraised $3500 to compete at the 2021 Junior and Youth National Darts Championship held in Wainuiomata after winning to right to represent Region 8.

"We took six girls (aged 9-12) and a great team of dedicated parents," assistant manager Candy Stevens said.

"Region 8 consists of three provinces – Manawatu, Horowhenua and Whanganui. While Levin (Horowhenua) had been attending these major events, Manawatu and Whanganui have not had a presence in some time.

"This time we took some bright hopefuls and they all exceeded our expectations with their perseverance and maturity," Stevens said.

"The nationals was attended by around 147 participants and the calibre of players was eye-opening to say the least.

"First day was pairs when Waireti Hill (Joe's daughter) and Tahlya Leota-Morris won the girls pairs consolation, winning gold medals at their first ever nationals. "Sisters Kianache and Imani Bartlett placed third while Jayde Bell and Amy Southorn placed fourth."

Photo / Supplied

On the second day in the singles, Hill and Southorn both qualified for the main round, but where eventually knocked out. In the mixed pairs on day three, Leota-Morris finished second in the junior mixed pairs, earning a silver medal in the consolation.

"We were lucky enough to get spare boys from other provinces to enable us to go into this round," Stevens said.

Hill was selected in the Tournament Team, which consisted of 16 girls and 16 boys from the junior/youth teams throughout New Zealand, and went into the immediate playoffs and was successful in helping her team win gold.

Photo / Supplied

"The next national championships are to be held in Henderson, Auckland, and we are already starting to make plans to take a full contingency of junior boys and girls (aged 8-13) and youth boys and girls (aged 14-18).

"Thank you to Dragonz Sports Limited, The Warehouse, Bunnings, Fitzies Bakery. Pak'nSave, Countdown, Wanganui Dart League for their raffles and support, and all the individuals that donated time/money and prizes towards our fundraising," Stevens said.

"Joe, with the help of Kev Sharrock and Brian Jensen, runs junior darts on a Sunday from 1pm-2pm at the Wanganui Dart League hall (388 Heads Rd) if you want to come along.The only requirement is covered shoes, a koha and a smile

"Joe wants to start a junior/youth dart league on a Monday afternoon from 4pm till 6pm and will be approaching schools in the near future.

"Darts is a sport that kids can learn no matter their size, shape or gender - you can excel if you put in the maihi. They learn confidence, mathematics, improves eye/hand co-ordination and promotes logical and strategic thinking while being supported by their peers," Stevens said.