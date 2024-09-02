Whanganui’s temperatures were predicted to be average or above average, with rainfall normal or above normal.

“The fronts we’re seeing in the first couple weeks of September could bring a decent amount of rainfall.

“It doesn’t mean every single week or month is going to be the same - some will be dry.”

The regular September rainfall may sometimes be heavy enough to cause flooding.

The first half of September could also bring noticeable wind, with conditions expected to ease to less windy days in the second half of the month.

“Our expectation is that the wind will continue to be something people will notice for the next week to 10 days.”

Brandolino said October looked pretty stable and steady, with more days of warm weather than not.

“There are some pretty strong indications that October could be a pretty dry month potentially, and maybe even a warm month.”

On Niwa’s observation point for Mt Ruapehu weather at the height of the Chateau Tongariro, there was “no snow on the ground” at 1100m.

Looking ahead to November, there could be more of those warmer temperatures.

50% chance of La Nina event by end of spring

There was a 50% chance the climate driver of La Nina could emerge by the end of spring - but it was not guaranteed.

“What that would mean for New Zealand is that this type of La Nina could favour high-pressure near and maybe east and northeast of the North Island,” Brandolino said.

“For Whanganui, a La Nina would potentially favour warm and dry conditions, particularly in summer.”

He said by the end of spring and early summer, a La Nina could have developed, which would influence weather patterns.

“We tend to get more northeast winds when we have a La Nina, and if that were to happen, it would favour dryness in Whanganui.”

Weather week ahead in Whanganui

The next few days could be “pretty breezy” within Whanganui’s city.

Warm temperatures would continue on Monday and Tuesday, with windy conditions expected and a chance of showers.

“It doesn’t look like anything that will cause any major damage, more of a nuisance than anything else.”

Wednesday and Thursday could bring a break from the wind and a drop in the temperatures.

Cooler temperatures are expected for both days.

On Friday temperatures are expected to rise again, and the wind may return and persist into next week.

