People are encouraged to continue to be mindful of Covid. Photo / NZME

Health officials are warning that the continued spread of Covid-19 through Whanganui may require “early intervention” as cases begin to fall again after a jump in May.

Whanganui Medical Officer of Health Dr Patrick O’Connor said during May the daily average was as high as 50 cases.

“Locally there was a moderate increase in case numbers during May, and numbers are now decreasing.”

O’Connor said on average there had recently been 15 cases a day reported in the Whanganui area.

Whanganui Regional Health Network chief executive Judith MacDonald said Covid was “certainly bubbling along” in the community.

“In any one day if we have an influx of people concerned about flu, coughs or Covid, GPs will be overwhelmed because that’s what happens in winter.”

MacDonald said the current spread of Covid was not overwhelming the health system.

“We’re aware that it’s in our community, but we’re not seeing any general practices that are impacted because they have lost staff members like they did in the pandemic period.”

MacDonald said people who were eligible for boosters were encouraged to get them to help with immunity.

“As a country, because we were isolating for an extended period, it meant that viruses that were floating around internationally weren’t necessarily exposed to us.

“Now that we’re all travelling again we are either bringing the viruses back in, or the people from other countries are bringing a different strand in, that we don’t necessarily have immunity for.”

Macdonald said it was important for there to be “early intervention” and for unwell members of the community to call Healthline or general practice if concerned with symptoms.

“Ideally we can keep people at home and they can safely get well at home, that’s what we’d like to see.”

O’Connor said cases in Whanganui Hospital were isolated as soon as there was suspicion of a Covid-19 diagnosis.

“Anyone who may have Covid is asked to call ahead before attending hospital or general practice.”

O’Connor said cases were expected to isolate for seven days, and the day the symptoms began was day zero, and people could come out of isolation on day eight.

“Tiredness is very common, and the best response is to rest. If you are experiencing breathing difficulties you should seek medical advice.”

Healthline on 0800 111 211 is active from 10am-5pm seven days a week, and can assist people who are concerned with managing their Covid symptoms.



