Students at St Matthew's School in Marton get creative with loose parts. Photos / Supplied

Sport Whanganui's Healthy Active Learning team trialled loose parts play with a few schools during term three. The idea behind loose parts play is to give children the opportunity and freedom to use loose parts, which include items such as planks, tubes, tyres and pallets.

Research shows this type of play allows children choice and creation to navigate their own social worlds, decision-making and impacts for behavioral self-regulation, independence, wellbeing and academic development. It also allows time, space and permission in a safe environment to have fun, be creative and nurture their mental and physical wellbeing.

The idea to trial loose parts play in the Whanganui and Rangitikei region came about when members of the Healthy Active Learning (HAL) team attended a hui in Manawatu and had the opportunity to see the implementation of loose parts play projects in schools. They gathered feedback from the students that was all positive and decided to trial it with three HAL schools in Whanganui and Rangitikei who indicated interest.

A collection of loose parts was assembled and dropped at these schools for a three-week period before being moved to the next school.

The teachers and children have been loving the loose parts so much they want it to stay, which is extremely positive. The Healthy Active Learning team will now support these schools to create their own permanent space for loose parts play by utilising resources available in the community.

Keith Street School principal Linda Ireton says, "We were very grateful to Sport Whanganui lending us some loose parts play equipment last term so our tamariki could have a go. What we saw happen in our break times was creative and imaginative play happening spontaneously with the various loose parts. Tamariki collaborated to make up games, to make forts and castles, to have fun. A lovely benefit was that students of all ages played together. We have carried on and gathered our own loose parts, which our students continue to enjoy."

Sport Whanganui is excited to see how this evolves and looks forward to offering loose parts play to more schools in the near future.