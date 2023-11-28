Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Speed limit cuts outside Whanganui schools could relieve ‘absolute pandemonium’

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Westmere School already has an appropriate variable message sign in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Westmere School already has an appropriate variable message sign in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Speed limits could be cut outside all Whanganui schools by 2027.

Whanganui District Council is proposing to drop speed limits outside rural schools at Okoia, Mangamahu, Kaitoke and Brunswick from 100km/h to 30km/h, with speed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle