Somi Kim is an extraordinary pianist and a rising international star.

Her passion is chamber music and she is now NZTrio’s official pianist, a position which makes her very proud.

“To be paid for something you love is wonderful.”

She is one of the official accompanists at the 29th New Zealand Opera School at Whanganui Collegiate School until January 22.

“I was first here as an intern in 2013 and I look forward to it every year. This school is a special place and I love to work with the students and tutors: it’s very satisfying.”

Kim says she had a late start to the piano — she was 8, but now couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“When I was about 5 years old, my mum and I attended some fun parent-and-child keyboard classes in South Korea,” says Somi, who was born in Seoul.

“But I didn’t start formal training until I was about 8, which is kind of late compared to some of my peers.”

Kim is also very beautiful, has an all encompassing, warm personality and a favourite pastime ... going op shopping.

She grins and confesses she walked into an op shop recently and found her dream wedding gown.

“It was amazing ... there it was, absolutely perfect, right size and was $30, which is mad really.”

Engaged to a scientist, Kim has planned a May wedding.

She recently took her fiancee to Seoul to meet family and says though New Zealand is home, she had a real sense of belonging.

“A heritage thing I think. It was really lovely.”

Though her schedule is madly busy, she says being a collaborative pianist and soloist was an awesome life.

“It goes hand in hand with my love for socialising and interacting with people. I feel like it’s a great career choice for me,” she says.

“I have often walked off stage feeling so lucky and grateful that I get to call this my job.”

To be a concert pianist, you need to be hardworking and be very open-minded, she says.

Kim admits her career could be quite isolating given the number of hours that must be spent in practice.

“But it’s worth it for those special moments on stage where it feels like time stops and nothing else matters, and knowing that you might change someone’s day by sharing your passion with them.

“It’s exciting and I love it.”

The standout is being the official accompanist at the Michael Hill International Violin Competition in Queenstown in March.

“I feel so fortunate to be going back there again. It is a really inspiring event and Sir Michael Hill is a wonderful man.”

For Kim life is music and music is life, she smiles.



