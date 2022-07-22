Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

So, you want to get a dog? What to think about before welcoming your new pooch

8 minutes to read
Matt Cobb has been the proud owner of Norman the border collie for a month. Photo / Supplied

Matt Cobb has been the proud owner of Norman the border collie for a month. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Dogs can bring much joy and companionship to the home. But getting a dog is not a decision that should be taken lightly.

Mike Tweed finds out what it takes to have a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.