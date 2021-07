Toby is an SPCA rescue dog, rehoused and happy since Christmas 2020. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui SPCA benefits from this month's Small Talks, taking place on July 20 at Bayleys in Wicksteed St.

You will always be entertained and learn something you did not think you needed to know! Interesting people are sharing wonderful stories, all for a very good cause.

Speakers include Simon Franks, Karen Williams, Julie Sandbrook and Ami Karni Hecht.

Tickets are $15 when pre-purchased and $20 at the door from Bayleys. Doors open at 6.30pm and the event begins at 7pm.