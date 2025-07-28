Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Severe weather warnings as strong winds and rain hit central North Island regions

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whanganui and surrounding areas are in for heavy rain and strong winds. Photo / NZME

Whanganui and surrounding areas are in for heavy rain and strong winds. Photo / NZME

Strong wind watches and heavy rain warnings are in place for Whanganui and surrounding regions as an atmospheric river affects much of New Zealand.

An earthquake and wind triggered the eruption detection system on Mt Ruapehu on Tuesday morning, the Department of Conservation said in a social media post.

It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save