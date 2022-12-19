A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Whanganui and surrounding areas until 8pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Whanganui, South Taranaki and northern Manawatū.

The watch covers Monday afternoon and evening until 8pm

“A slow-moving line of thunderstorms has developed over South Taranaki, Whanganui and northern Manawatū and is likely to persist through the afternoon and early evening bringing periods of heavy rain and hail.

“Between 1pm and 8pm today, thunderstorms may bring localised downpours of 25-40mm/h to parts of inland South Taranaki, Whanganui, northern Manawatū, southern parts of the Taihape District, the Ruahine ranges and western parts of the Tararua District.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

MetService warns that driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

The thunderstorm activity should ease on Monday evening.