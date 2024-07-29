Kyte said the potholes left dents and bent both rims of the wheels on the left-hand side of her car.
The potholes were temporarily repaired last Monday and were being actively monitored, Nally said.
“When weather and ground conditions are suitable, we will undertake a permanent repair.
“This will involve cutting away the top of the pavement where the potholes have formed and laying new pavement; this can only be completed in dry conditions.”
The potholes formed following the removal of old line markings, undertaken as part of the SH3 Whanganui to Bulls safety improvement work, after heavy rain last weekend.
Since February, NZTA has completed road widening, lane remarking and installed six stretches of flexible median barrier on SH3 between Turakina and Bulls.
A short section of roadside safety barrier was also installed before the SH3/Pukepapa Rd intersection to prevent people crashing into a large drop-off.
Last month, the Government announced it would spend $4 billion over the next three years fixing and preventing potholes on state highways and roads nationwide.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the Government’s new pothole repair targets agreed between NZTA and roading contractors include:
- 95% of potholes on high-volume, national and arterial state highways to be repaired within 24 hours of identification
- 85% of potholes on regional, primary collector, and secondary collector state highways to be repaired within 24 hours of identification.
NZTA strongly advises all road users to drive to the conditions when they see a pothole, slow down and when it is safe to do so, report the pothole and its location to 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.
Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.