The wheel rims of Holly Kyte’s vehicle were bent by the impact of the potholes on State Highway 3 near Bulls.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has received seven reports of cars being damaged by multiple potholes on a stretch of recently repaired state highway.

Whanganui motorist Holly Kyte hit the potholes last week, damaging her vehicle, when driving on State Highway 3 near Bulls.

She said NZTA had been “quite responsive” after she contacted the agency to try to get compensation, but an outcome had not yet been reached.

NZTA principal project manager Chris Nally said as of Monday seven reports of damaged vehicles had been received and NZTA was currently working with its contractor to further investigate.

“We are currently in communication with these customers.”