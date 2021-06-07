SeniorNet Whanganui — Seniors helping seniors

Need assistance with that device? SeniorNet can help. Photo / Getty Images

Are you over 50? Do you need help with smartphones, tablets, computers, streaming to TVs or other devices? Anything digital at all? Then SeniorNet Whanganui can help you.

Enrolments are open until June 12, for courses commencing from June 21.

SeniorNet Whanganui runs courses in their comfortable rooms on Moutoa Quay. There are single-session workshops and tutorials, or longer, several-session courses aimed at giving seniors the skills needed to handle modern communications and computer software applications. Subjects include banking, shopping, social media, using a MacBook, laptops, smartphones and tablets and all things Google. You could even join a special-interest discussion group on-line.

Every Monday morning between 9.45am and noon, SeniorNet also offers one-on-one help on a specific issue. If you need a personalised tutorial to learn how to do something specific, like pay something by internet banking, find and fill out an online form, make a video call, save or send photos by email or text, sort a phone issue or something more involved, you can set up a one-on-one session with a SeniorNet tutor. Just ring one of the numbers below to arrange a time, leave a message on 345 9772, or email snwg@xtra.co.nz

Janice 027 635 8042

Mary 345 8950

Terry 0273516104