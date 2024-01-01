Stage two of the Raupo St project will get under way on January 10. Photo / Mike Tweed

Part of Raupo St in Castlecliff will be shut for more than a month as work on underground infrastructure ramps up.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said contractor Loaders would lay 110 metres of stormwater main along the street “to improve the levels of services, achieve stormwater/wastewater separation, allow for projected effects of long-term climate change and accommodate current and anticipated growth around this area”.

Until now, there was no ability to separate stormwater and wastewater services in Raupo St between Hinau (east) and Tongariro streets because no stormwater main was available, the spokesperson said.

That meant stormwater was collected and discharged via the wastewater system, putting extra pressure on the wastewater system during rain events.

“This has affected not only the immediate area but also a wider area including upstream of Raupo, Puriri, Ruapehu and Kowhai streets.”

Raupo St between Puriri and Tongariro streets will be closed from 7am on Wednesday, January 10 until 5pm on Friday, February 16.

Resident and emergency vehicle will still have access, either from Puriri St or the intersection of Tongariro / Raupo streets.

The work is stage two of three in the Raupo Street stormwater upgrade project and will cost $328,314 - less than the $400,000 council budget.

Stage one - Heads Road to Hinau St – was completed in October 2022, with stage three - Tongariro St to Kowhai St (along Puriri St) – expected to begin in February.

Last year, the Chronicle reported that the Whanganui District Council may need to spend $50 million on its wastewater network over the next three decades, partly due to a substantial amount of stormwater still being disposed of via the wastewater system.







