A Whanganui Lotto player scooped a share of the second division prize in last night’s draw.

Sixteen players each won $17,963.

One of the tickets was sold at Trafalgar Lotto in Whanganui.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the store should check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.

A player from Karaka won $1 million in first division last night.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.



