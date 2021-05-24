Scaffolding changes look of Opera House

Scaffolding around the Royal Whanganui Opera House. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Hundreds of metres of scaffolding and translucent plastic sheeting encloses the Royal Whanganui Opera House, adding an interesting perspective to the old building.

"The work being done is the repaint work that has been under way for a while. We are expecting it to be finished at the end of May or beginning of June, depending on the weather," says a Whanganui District Council spokesperson.

In the meantime, the grand old lady remains in stays and corsets, while workmen, showing due respect, work on her cosmetics.