Sarjeant on the Quay to close in mid-2023 as preparations take place to relocate to the redeveloped gallery at Pukenamu Queen’s Park ahead of the reopening in 2024. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sarjeant on the Quay, the Sarjeant Gallery’s temporary home since 2014, will close its doors at the end of June 2023 in advance of the Gallery reopening at Pukenamu Queen’s Park in 2024, the Sarjeant’s 105th year.

The Sarjeant’s object gallery above the iSite at 31 Taupō Quay will close at the end of January 2023.

The closure will allow gallery staff time to consolidate and pack down the galleries, classroom, shop, offices, workshops, studio and collection store before moving to the redeveloped Sarjeant Gallery at Pukenamu Queen’s Park. All current staff will be kept busy during this period.

Construction work on the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project is scheduled for completion at the end of December 2023 and from January 2024 to April 2024, the building will be fitted out with furniture, fixtures and equipment, and HVAC (air conditioning, heat control, humidity control). Gallery spaces, function and retail spaces, education room, staff offices, workshops and the cafe will all be set up for operation between January to April 2024 and the reopening exhibitions will be hung.

The Sarjeant collection will be transitioned from 38 Taupō Quay to the new purpose-built collection store in the new wing te Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, throughout 2024 and finalising in December 2024.

During the period of closure, the gallery team will be arranging a series of off-site public events and communications will flow via regular newsletters and updates. Special public events are being planned for the 2024 reopening and the gallery’s 105th birthday that year. These will be announced in late 2023.

The Sarjeant website will house updates and online exhibitions and the Sarjeant collection will be accessible through Explore the Collection, the gallery’s award winning online digital collection portal.

Current Friends of the Sarjeant and members of the public who join up now at Sarjeant on the Quay or online, will have a two-year period of gallery membership (rather than the usual one year) which will take their connection with the Sarjeant through to the reopening celebrations and beyond.