The works traverse the mystical storytelling built around our celestial star systems and the creation of the world, as well as the history of the gallery site, concepts of home, the relationship between Puanga and the gallery’s namesake star Rehua, and much more. It is a show that embodies the intention of the gifted name, Te Whare o Rehua, the house of inspiration. It is bound to capture the imagination of the whole whānau from tamariki to kaumātua.

Of note, Maiangi Waitai has created a sculptural figure that represents a personified Rehua, connoting the divine in the human.

Aaron Te Rangiao Gardiner riffs on an ancient story which explores the knowledge of net making and fishing that came from divine sources – inspired by a found audio track from a 45 inch record. The audio recording will play through the gallery as a multimedia experience.

Natasha Keating has made a work using reclaimed materials, referencing the nine stars of Matariki connected to Papatūānuku with an umbilical cord.

Other notable luminaries of New Zealand art contributing to this show via the collection are Wi Taepa (NZOM) and writer and photographer Colleen Lenihan.

The Matariki and Puanga period allows us to deepen our connection with the natural rhythms of the seasons in Aotearoa. Puanga, also known as Rigel, is part of a bigger constellation that makes up a waka formation with the Matariki cluster at the front and Puanga at the back. When we see these stars rising in the morning winter skies, it places us in the now-time and can indicate important environmental cues as to how we can better live in tune with the natural world. It is also a period of remembrance for those who are no longer with us physically.

Also included from the collection, acknowledging artists who have passed on, are Marilynn Webb and Fred Graham.

Alongside the exhibition, Kumeroa has developed a series of events that range from artist talks and wānanga to weaving and drawing workshops. This is a show that will leave you inspired and then welcome you to deepen the learning. There is so much to explore, as Kumeroa said: “You will have to come in and experience it for yourself”.

She adds: “Thanks to Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery team and to all the artists for their awesome work.”

The exhibition is open now and runs until Sunday, September 21.

Featured artists: Aaron Te Rangiao Gardiner, Robert Jahnke, Isaiah Barlow, Israel Tangaroa Birch, Maiangi Waitai, Maihi Potaka, Matthew McIntyre Wilson, Melanie Tangaere Baldwin, Natasha Keating, Ngahina Hohaia, Rangi Kipa, Russ Flatt, Ta Piri o Te Rangi Pirikahu, Te Ururangi Rowe.

Highlights of the Kanapa Ki Runga – Kanapa Ki Raro exhibition and event series include:

Weaving Demonstration: Matthew McIntyre Wilson on Thursday, June 19

Puanga: Ngā Kura Huna – Hidden Gems in the Stars with Āwhina Twomey on Thursday, June 19

Stone Carving Workshop: Kohatu Wānanga With Aaron Te Rangiao on Saturday, June 28

Presentation and Workshop: Poi Kia Mau on Saturday, July 12

Weaving Demonstration: Raranga Whakairo on Wednesday, August 13

Plus Puanga focused events for the school holidays.

All events are listed on the website sarjeant.org.nz.