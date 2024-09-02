The 105-year-old Sarjeant Gallery has beautiful mataī floors, which span out from under the 14-metre-high dome.

Among the most beautiful features of the iconic Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery are the honey-coloured mataī floors in the heritage building.

The floors were laid in the initial build period between 1917 and 1919 and have since been sanded and polyurethaned many times.

In 2020, the redevelopment’s principal construction contractor, McMillan & Lockwood, started lifting the floors in preparation for the earthquake-strengthening and the restoration project.

Workers lifted and numbered each timber plank of the tongue and groove floors and then removed the supporting joists beneath, fully exposing the basement foundations below. The mataī floorboards were stored off-site and, one by one, each was inspected and nails removed.

Wherever possible, any damaged boards have been repaired but some were unsalvageable and needed to be replaced. McMillan & Lockwood went to some trouble to source replacement boards of a similar age and size. These were found in the South Island in an old warehouse and shipped to Whanganui.